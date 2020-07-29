site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Chad Sobotka: Sent back to alternate camp
Sobotka was optioned to the Braves' alternate training site Wednesday.
Sobotka spent just one day on the active roster and did not make an appearance. He'll make way for outfielder Scott Schebler, who was called up in a corresponding move.
