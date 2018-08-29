Sobotka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Sobotka will return to the minors after spending the past few weeks with Atlanta. During that time, he pitched in six games, logging a 3.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings. There's a good chance Sobotka will return to the bullpen in the near future as rosters are about to expand to 40 players at the beginning of September.

