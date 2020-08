The Braves recalled Sobotka from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Sobotka was demoted after Saturday's 5-0 loss to clear a spot in the bullpen for Robbie Erlin, but the Braves will bring the former back as the 29th man for the twin bill. The right-hander has tossed a pair of scoreless innings across his two relief appearances this season.