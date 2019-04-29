Braves' Chad Sobotka: Sent to IL
Sobotka was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left abdomen strain.
Sobotka apparently suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Rockies, during which he allowed an unearned run on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out two in 1.1 innings. The severity of the issue has yet to be determined; the right-hander will be eligible to return May 9, should he prove ready. Grant Dayton was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
