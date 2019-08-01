Sobotka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Mark Melancon, who was acquired from the Giants on Wednesday, will take Sobotka's place on the roster. The 26-year-old Sobotka has struggled in eight appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 6.1 innings.

