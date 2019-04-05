Braves' Chad Sobotka: Tagged by Cubs
Sobotka coughed up four runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- while recording only one out in Thursday's win over the Cubs.
Back-to-back jacks by Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez put a big hurting on Sobotka's ERA, which now stands at 15.43 through 2.1 innings, but fortunately for the Braves they had a 9-0 lead at the time. The 25-year-old hasn't been particularly homer-prone in his career -- he served up just three long balls in 71.1 frames across four levels in 2018 while making his climb to the majors -- so don't read too much into one bad outing. Sobotka still figures to handle a fairly significant role in the Atlanta bullpen this season.
