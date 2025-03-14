Tromp will likely back up rookie Drake Baldwin at catcher on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sean Murphy (ribs) will begin the season on the IL, opening the door for Baldwin to make his big-league debut. Had Murphy not been injured, Tromp likely would have been the No. 2 backstop anyway, as he's out of minor-league options, but if Baldwin shows he's ready for the majors over the first weeks of the year, Tromp could be squeezed off the roster when Murphy returns.
More News
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Favorite for backup job•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Back in big leagues•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Two hits in Thursday's win•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Could be Sale's personal catcher•