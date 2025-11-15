Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Reunites with Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tromp signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Sunday.
Tromp bounced between Atlanta, Baltimore and Boston in 2025 and slashed .191/.256/.266 with 20 RBI and 17 runs scored across 207 plate appearances in Triple-A. Now back in the Peach State, the 30-year-old backstop will presumably open the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and act as organizational depth.
