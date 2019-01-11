Culberson and the Braves avoided arbitration Friday with a one-year, $1.395 deal, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Culberson was an effective utility man in his first year in Atlanta, playing seven positions while receiving a career-high 322 plate appearances and finishing with his first above-average batting line (.270/.326/.466, good for a 108 wRC+). He'll likely be reprising that role again this season.

