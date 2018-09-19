Culberson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Culberson saw his five-game starting streak come to an end in Monday's series opener, when Johan Camargo was cleared to return from a groin injury. With Camargo emerging as one of the Braves' top hitters in the second half, he should continue to stick in the lineup on a regular basis, closing Culberson's path to an everyday role over the final week and a half of the regular season.