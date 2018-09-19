Braves' Charlie Culberson: Back in reserve role
Culberson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Culberson saw his five-game starting streak come to an end in Monday's series opener, when Johan Camargo was cleared to return from a groin injury. With Camargo emerging as one of the Braves' top hitters in the second half, he should continue to stick in the lineup on a regular basis, closing Culberson's path to an everyday role over the final week and a half of the regular season.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Smacks two-run homer in win•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Blasts two-run shot•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Starting at third base•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Homers again against Nats•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Hits pinch-hit homer•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Plates three vs. Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sanchez, Bundy make case
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....