Culberson will start in left field and hit eighth Thursday against the Padres.

After not starting in any of the Braves' first 29 games, Culberson has now entered the lineup on back-to-back days. Culberson filled in for Ronald Acuna on Wednesday and will replace Ender Inciarte in the series finale in what amounted to rest days for both everyday outfielders. Expect Culberson to resume his usual reserve duties in this weekend's series in Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories