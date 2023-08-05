Culberson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Culberson has spent four of the last six years with Atlanta and he will stick with the organization despite initially getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency after the team brought in Nicky Lopez at the trade deadline. Culberson was released by the Rays this year during spring training and has been released and re-signed by Atlanta twice already this season while only playing in 24 games at Triple-A and one game in the majors.