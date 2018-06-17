Culberson will hit second and start in left field Sunday against the Padres.

It's the highest Culberson has hit in the order all season, with the move up the lineup made possible by Ozzie Albies receiving the day off. While Culberson will presumably slot in the bottom half of the lineup when Albies re-enters the starting nine Tuesday in Toronto, the former may at least make for a more appealing DFS option than usual Sunday while batting directly in front of Freddie Freeman.