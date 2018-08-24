Culberson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home Thursday against the Marlins.

Culberson took Elieser Hernandez deep in the second inning for his 10th home run of the season. He was called upon to start at shortstop, giving Dansby Swanson a breather. While he is most frequently used as a pinch-hitter, Culberson has put together an impressive .513 slugging percentage across 234 at-bats this season.

