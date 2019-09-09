Culberson supplied a pinch-hit solo home run in his lone plate appearance in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Nationals.

The ninth-inning blast ended an 0-for-26 skid for Culberson, who saw his season-long average drop by more than 60 points during the offensive dry spell. Culberson hasn't drawn any starts since Aug. 25 and will likely continue to see spotty at-bats in his bench role for the rest of the season.

