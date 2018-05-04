Culberson went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's 11-0 rout of the Mets.

Making a rare start at third base, the utility man got in on the action as Atlanta swept its division rival. Culberson is only hitting .156/.250/.188 on the season through 36 plate appearances, however, and he's the most likely candidate to lose his roster spot when the Braves decide Jose Bautista is ready to take over at the hot corner.