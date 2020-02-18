Culberson is fully recovered from the facial fractures he suffered last September and is looking to reclaim a spot on the Atlanta bench, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He's been taking batting practice for more than a month while wearing a special batting helmet that offers additional protection after he was struck in the face by a Fernando Rodney pitch on a bunt attempt. Culberson became a fan favorite in Atlanta in 2018 with some timely pinch-hit homers, but his numbers declined last year and he was dropped from the 40-man roster this offseason. Even if the 30-year-old has a good camp, he's not guaranteed a spot on the big-league roster for a Braves team that has plenty of depth already.