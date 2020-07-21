Culberson's contract was selected by the Braves on Tuesday.

After an underwhelming stat line in 2019, Culberson lost his spot on the 40-man roster during the offseason. However, he impressed enough in camp to return to the major-league roster to begin the regular season. The 31-year-old should play a depth role for the Braves this year, but his versatility in the field could allow him to carve out some playing time as the season progresses.

