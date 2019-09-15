Braves' Charlie Culberson: Done for 2019
Culberson won't require surgery to address his multiple facial fractures but is out for the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Culberson suffered the facial fractures -- including a fractured cheekbone -- Saturday when he was hit in the face by a pitch and carted off the field. The utility man will finish the season with a .259/.294/.437 slash line and five home runs in 144 plate appearances.
