Culberson won't require surgery to address his multiple facial fractures but is out for the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Culberson suffered the facial fractures -- including a fractured cheekbone -- Saturday when he was hit in the face by a pitch and carted off the field. The utility man will finish the season with a .259/.294/.437 slash line and five home runs in 144 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories