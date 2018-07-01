Braves' Charlie Culberson: Drives in two runs Sunday
Culberson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.
The 29-year-old infielder raised his batting average to .277 in 141 at-bats this season. Culberson also has 14 extra-base hits and 26 runs scored. He's hit well enough this year to earn the most playing time he's seen since getting 210 at-bats in 2014, and he should surpass that before long.
