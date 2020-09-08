The Braves designated Culberson for assignment Tuesday.
Despite being on the Braves' active roster all season, Culberson has hardly seen any use, even when Atlanta has been without regular players due to injury. The veteran has seen action in 10 of the Braves' 41 games to date, and his appearance as a pinch runner in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins was his first since Aug. 22. Atlanta removed him from its 40-man roster and 28-man active roster to make room for reliever Jacob Webb (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 45-day injured list in a corresponding move.
