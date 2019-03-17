Culberson went 1-for-3 in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The utility player has had a sluggish spring, going 5-for-30 with a 2:8 BB:K through 12 games. Culberson became a fan favorite in Atlanta last year after hitting .270 with a career-high 12 homers, but his .678 career OPS suggests he could have trouble repeating the performance.

