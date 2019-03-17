Braves' Charlie Culberson: Having rough spring
Culberson went 1-for-3 in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
The utility player has had a sluggish spring, going 5-for-30 with a 2:8 BB:K through 12 games. Culberson became a fan favorite in Atlanta last year after hitting .270 with a career-high 12 homers, but his .678 career OPS suggests he could have trouble repeating the performance.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Agrees to deal with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Back in reserve role•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Smacks two-run homer in win•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Blasts two-run shot•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Starting at third base•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Homers again against Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...