Culberson (face) signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Culberson became a free agent at the beginning of December after being non-tendered by Atlanta, but he'll return to the Braves on a minor-league deal for the 2020 campaign. The outfielder played in 108 games with the big-league team a season ago, hitting .259/.294/.437 with five homers and 20 RBI, and he'll get a chance to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring.