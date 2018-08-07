Culberson hit a pinch-hit home run in a loss to the Nationals in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

It was his sixth home run of the season -- doubling his previous career high. He will be "rewarded" with a start against Max Scherzer in the nightcap. Culberson will man second base and bat second with Ozzie Albies on the bench.

