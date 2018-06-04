Braves' Charlie Culberson: Hits walkoff homer
Culberson went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over Washington.
Culberson entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth, and he didn't disappoint, as he ended the game with a home run. Despite limited at-bats this season, he's collected a base knock in seven of his last eight games. Culberson is hitting .239 with two homers and seven RBI in 71 at-bats.
