The Braves selected Culberson's contract from their alternate training site Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of their wild-card series with the Reds.
Atlanta opened up a spot for Culberson on the 40-man roster by releasing Tommy Milone (elbow) and a spot on the active roster by demoting Adeiny Hechavarria. Culberson, who logged seven plate appearances with the Braves during the regular season, is expected to serve as a utility man in the playoffs.
