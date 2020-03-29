Play

Culberson posted a .115/.258/.192 slash line with eight strikeouts in 26 at-bats before spring training was suspended.

Dropped from the 40-man roster in the offseason, Culberson came into camp hoping to win a spot on the Atlanta bench, but his poor performance at the plate did him no favors. The 30-year-old utility man could still make the cut if the team sticks with its initial plan to send the loser of the third-base battle between Austin Riley and Johan Camargo to Triple-A, but if both younger players stay in the majors, Culberson seems well behind Adam Duvall in the race for the final spot on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories