Braves' Charlie Culberson: Not in Thursday's lineup
Culberson is out of the lineup against San Diego on Thursday.
Culberson will get the day off following eight straight starts, during which he went 9-for-30 (.300 average) with two extra-base hits and five RBI. In his place, Preston Tucker will start in left field and bat eighth.
