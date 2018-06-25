Braves' Charlie Culberson: Not part of Monday's lineup
Culberson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Culberson has played regularly during June, but he will be held out for the second time in three days Monday as manager Brian Snitker decided to include switch-hitters Danny Santana and Johan Camargo in the lineup against righty Tyler Mahle, as opposed to the righty-swinging Culberson.
