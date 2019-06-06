Braves' Charlie Culberson: Opportunities remain scarce
Culberson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Culberson hasn't drawn a start since May 23 and has only picked up four at-bats in the Braves' subsequent 10 games. Unless Atlanta loses one of its everyday players to an injury, Culberson will continue to see limited work off the bench.
