Braves' Charlie Culberson: Pops fourth homer
Culberson connected on a pinch-hit solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.
His ninth-inning shot off Nats closer Sean Doolittle did nothing to change the outcome, but it did give Culberson four homers on the year. The 30-year-old doesn't see enough action to have fantasy value even in deep formats, but he remains a key bench weapon for Atlanta.
