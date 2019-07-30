Culberson connected on a pinch-hit solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

His ninth-inning shot off Nats closer Sean Doolittle did nothing to change the outcome, but it did give Culberson four homers on the year. The 30-year-old doesn't see enough action to have fantasy value even in deep formats, but he remains a key bench weapon for Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories