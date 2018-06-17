Culberson supplied all the offense in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Padres, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

His fifth-inning shot off Jordan Lyles held up thanks to the strong work of Sean Newcomb and the Braves' bullpen. Culberson now has a decent .269/.319/.426 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI and 20 runs in 45 games, but with Ronald Acuna (knee) inching closer to a return, Culberson's window for regular playing time could soon be drawing to a close.