Culberson will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cardinals.

Culberson served as the Braves' primary left fielder for most of June while Ronald Acuna was out with a knee injury, but the latter's return to the lineup Friday will likely confine Culberson to a utility role moving forward. The 29-year-old had been on the bench for the first two games of the series, but gets the nod at the hot corner Sunday with everyday third baseman Johan Camargo receiving a breather.