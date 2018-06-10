Culberson went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Dodgers.

Culberson drew the start in left field with a left-handed pitcher on the mound, and he took advantage by posting his first three hit performance of the season. He has seen a bump in playing time with Ronald Acuna sidelined, and he has performed respectably, especially of late. Across his last five starts, Culberson has managed three multi-hit games to go along five RBI and three runs scored.