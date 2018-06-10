Braves' Charlie Culberson: Reaches base three times
Culberson went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Dodgers.
Culberson drew the start in left field with a left-handed pitcher on the mound, and he took advantage by posting his first three hit performance of the season. He has seen a bump in playing time with Ronald Acuna sidelined, and he has performed respectably, especially of late. Across his last five starts, Culberson has managed three multi-hit games to go along five RBI and three runs scored.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Collects two hits in Thursday's start•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Opening Day spot secure•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Traded to Braves in five player deal•
-
Dodgers' Charlie Culberson: Heads to bench for Game 3•
-
Dodgers' Charlie Culberson: Starting in place of Seager•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...