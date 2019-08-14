Braves' Charlie Culberson: Retreats to bench
Culberson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Culberson has started the past seven games and gone 8-for-29 with two doubles and 12 strikeouts during that stretch. Johan Camargo is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth in this one.
