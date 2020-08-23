Culberson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Though Culberson has been on the active roster since Opening Day, he's started in only one of the Braves' 28 games to date while logging all of eight plate appearances. Unless the Braves lose another infielder to the injured list, Culberson's playing-time outlook is unlikely to improve at any point.
