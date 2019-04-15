Braves' Charlie Culberson: Smacks pinch hit homer
Culberson hit a two-run pinch hit home run off Justin Wilson in the sixth inning of Sunday's win over the Mets.
The veteran utility player has been used exclusively as a pinch hitter so far but has produced when his name has been called, going 3-for-7 with two homers and five RBI. As long as Atlanta's starting lineup stays healthy and Johan Camargo is around as the first option off the bench, Culberson's playing time will be very limited no matter how well he hits.
