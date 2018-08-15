Culberson will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Marlins.

Culberson homered again Tuesday, his fourth long ball in his last eight games. He had not hit four home runs in a season entering 2018. While Culberson is not an everyday player, manager Brian Snitker will likely continue to find him three or four starts per week around the infield, at least until this heater ends.

More News
Our Latest Stories