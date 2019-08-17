Culberson will start in right field and bat sixth Saturday against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Dodgers.

He had been losing out on playing time to Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop, but with Ender Inciarte (hamstring) joining Nick Markakis (wrist) and Austin Riley (knee) on the injured list, there's room for Culberson in the outfield, at least against left-handed pitching. Matt Joyce seems likely to start in right field against right-handers.