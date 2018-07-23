Braves' Charlie Culberson: Three hits in start at keystone
Culberson got the start at second base and hit second in Sunday's loss to the Nationals, going 3-for-5.
He was caught stealing, but otherwise it was another surprisingly strong performance from the 29-year-old utility player, who now boasts a career-best .778 OPS on the years -- better than he managed in 142 games over two seasons with the Rockies. With Ozzie Albies battling a hamstring injury, Culberson could be in line for more work at the keystone this week, making him a potentially useful DFS option.
