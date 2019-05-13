Braves' Charlie Culberson: Three hits in Sunday's start
Culberson went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
With Freddie Freeman fighting off a cold, Culberson entered the lineup at first base and hit sixth, producing his second multi-hit performance in May. The veteran utility player is now hitting .429 (12-for-28) on the year in his limited opportunities off the bench, with four of his hits going for extra bases (two doubles, two homers).
