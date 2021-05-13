Morton allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Morton has been quite inconsistent to begin the season, and he's now allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts. The right-hander hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of his first eight starts of the year, and he's posted a 5.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 39 innings. Morton tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets on Tuesday.