Morton (8-3) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Marlins, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

In arguably his best start of the season, Morton fired 59 of 95 pitches for strikes while not allowing a runner to get past second base. The veteran right-hander has eight quality starts on the year, including four in his last five outings, and he'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 114:33 K:BB through 99 innings into the All-Star break.