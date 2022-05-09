Morton (2-3) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Morton had struggled mightily over his last four starts, posting a 7.85 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 18.1 innings. However, he bounced back with a strong outing against a Brewers offense that had scored at least six runs in six of the last eight games. The righty threw just 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes and was pulled after just five innings, but it was encouraging to see him generate some production following a slow start to the season. Morton tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Padres next Sunday.