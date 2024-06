Morton (5-4) earned the win Friday against Pittsburgh, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk.

The 40-year-old looked sharp over a 104-pitch outing, generating 15 whiffs -- including seven on his curveball alone -- to collect seven punchouts. Morton wrapped a successful June, firing a 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 29 innings. The Atlanta right-hander is slated to face the Giants at home in his next start.