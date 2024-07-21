Morton came away with a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The matinee of the twin bill saw a pitchers' duel between two veteran right-handers, as both Morton and Kyle Gibson recorded one-run quality starts in an eventual 3-2 extra-inning win for Atlanta. Morton's quality start was his eighth of the year, but the 40-year-old isn't racking up the Ks like he used to -- he's fanned five batters or less in four of his last five starts, managing a 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB over 29.2 innings during that stretch. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week against the Mets.