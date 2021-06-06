Morton (5-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings, earning the win Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Atlanta's defense was directly responsible for two of the four runs on Morton's line, which likely played a part in a somewhat short outing. Despite the inefficiency, he's now won three straight starts. The right-hander owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB in 62 innings across 12 starts. He lines up for his next start in Miami during next weekend's series.