Morton allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against Houston on Sunday. He struck out 11 batters and did not factor in the decision.

Morton was locked into a duel with Jose Urquidy and Atlanta wasn't able to put together enough offense in the loss. The only damage against the veteran righty was Yordan Alvarez's two-run single in the third frame. Morton has racked up 118 strikeouts through 86 innings since the start of June, good for an impressive 12.3 K/9. On the year, he's sporting a 164:47 K:BB with a 3.99 ERA. Morton is lined up to start in St. Louis next weekend.