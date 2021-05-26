Morton (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox after allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks while fanning nine across seven innings.

Morton has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts and also tied his season-high mark for strikeouts in this one. The veteran decreased his ERA to 3.98 and will try to extend this excellent run of form in his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Mets on the road.