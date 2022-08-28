Morton didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Morton posted three scoreless frames before surrendering two-run home runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Despite permitting four runs, the 38-year-old was still in line for the win until Kenley Jansen suffered the loss and blown save in the ninth inning. Morton tossed 61 of 93 pitches for strikes with only six whiffs, which led to his lowest strikeout total since May 25. He carries a 4.10 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next start, slated to come next weekend against Miami.